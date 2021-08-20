Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of FANH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,773. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $777.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

