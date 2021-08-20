Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Shares of FANH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,773. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $777.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
