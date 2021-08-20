Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at BTIG Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

