Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 148,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,206,257 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $38.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

