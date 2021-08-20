FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 301,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in FARO Technologies by 109,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FARO Technologies by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

FARO traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,473. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.21.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

