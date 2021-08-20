Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Fastenal worth $199,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

