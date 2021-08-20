Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Shares Up 0.5%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.83. 27,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,040% from the average session volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83.

