Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko Sells 20,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $17.24 on Friday, hitting $68.39. 389,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

