Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III Sells 3,474 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $17.24 on Friday, hitting $68.39. 389,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,947. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.