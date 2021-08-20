Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III Sells 3,474 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $17.24 on Friday, hitting $68.39. 389,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,947. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.64.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.