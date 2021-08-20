Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

