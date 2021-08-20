Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $85.63

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.63, but opened at $70.43. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 52,685 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

