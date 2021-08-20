Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Sells $63,760.80 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $63,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $163,846.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $168,548.32.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $193,841.92.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96.

FTHM stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $402.90 million and a P/E ratio of -53.39. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 18.3% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 17.9% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 126,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

