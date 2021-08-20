FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Reaches $22.55 on Top Exchanges (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.55 or 0.00046160 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $75.57 million and $11.64 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00832415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

BAR is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,978 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

