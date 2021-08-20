Fear Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00827765 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars.

