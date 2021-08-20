Fei Protocol Hits Market Cap of $415.38 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $415.38 million and $24.70 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00148785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,657.09 or 1.00089153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00922201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.71 or 0.06672419 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 417,737,786 coins and its circulating supply is 416,493,033 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

