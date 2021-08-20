Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Ferro alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter worth $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Ferro stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Ferro has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.