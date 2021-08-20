Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.65. 22,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 858,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.98.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.