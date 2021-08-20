Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.65. 22,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 858,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.98.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
