Fetch.ai Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $420.00 million and $44.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

