FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $11.47

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $12.13. FibroGen shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 11,657 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

