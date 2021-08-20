Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 920.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

