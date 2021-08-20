Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,156,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 221,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,707,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.70 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52.

