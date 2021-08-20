FidexToken (FEX) Market Cap Reaches $110,326.44

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded down 97.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, FidexToken has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One FidexToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FidexToken has a total market cap of $110,326.44 and $15.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FidexToken

FidexToken is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market . The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

