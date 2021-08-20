Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIE shares. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FIE opened at €63.95 ($75.24) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €64.52.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

