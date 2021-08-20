FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Up 3.5% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.07 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001541 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 776,080,544 coins and its circulating supply is 349,108,508 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.