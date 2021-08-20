Firo (FIRO) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $7.26 or 0.00014930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $88.63 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019417 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,211,005 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.