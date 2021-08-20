First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $40.80 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.