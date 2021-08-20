First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

