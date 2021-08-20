Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fiserv worth $202,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.25 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

