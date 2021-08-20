Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 233,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $127.50 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.92.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

