Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,457 Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2,533.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,598 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,231 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

MNRL opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $956.29 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

