Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

CPB stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

