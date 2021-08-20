Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $3,108,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACB opened at $25.82 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.