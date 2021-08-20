Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,723 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

