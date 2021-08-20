Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LHC Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.