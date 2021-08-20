Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 4.46% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

FIHD stock opened at $230.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.75. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 1 year low of $138.26 and a 1 year high of $239.64.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.