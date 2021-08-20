Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

