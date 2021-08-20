FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.00827873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00049158 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002081 BTC.

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

