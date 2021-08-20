FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,342. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 36.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEX LNG stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 255.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

