Flixxo Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $5,931.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00834873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

