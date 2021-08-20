FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

