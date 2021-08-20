Flossbach Von Storch AG Invests $2.13 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $310,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $16,316,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Bilibili by 23.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $4,367,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.