Flow Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $23.34 or 0.00047521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $164.86 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00148628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.93 or 1.00012579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.47 or 0.00921197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.45 or 0.06631924 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

