Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.4 days.

FLTDF stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39. Flow Traders has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $45.91.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 price objective on Flow Traders and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.