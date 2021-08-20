Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.35

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.35 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 22,216 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.94 million and a PE ratio of -37.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.35.

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

