Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:FLR opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
