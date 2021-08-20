Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FLR opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

