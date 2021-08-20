FOAM (FOAM) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $13.73 million and $30,759.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.00846511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.