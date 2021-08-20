Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Shares of FL traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. 509,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,158. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.