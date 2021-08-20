Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Foot Locker also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.34. 15,533,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,376. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.