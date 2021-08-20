Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.73.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,158. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.23.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

