Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $54.39

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $57.53. Foot Locker shares last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 218,626 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Argus lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. First Command Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

