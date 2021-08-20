Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

